For those fans who tuned in to UFC 261 this past weekend, it was obvious that the broken leg suffered by Chris Weidman was a serious injury. On Wednesday, one day after having surgery to repair the injury, Weidman shared X-rays of the leg both before and after going under the knife.

Weidman explained the procedure in an Instagram video on Tuesday, saying, "They put a titanium rod through the tibia. So they go through the knee, and they take the rod and they drill it through the tibia to make it straight and hard. My fibula was broken, as well, but I guess when they put the tibia back together and my leg was straight, the fibula kind of matched back up to where it was broken, and they feel that could heal on it's own as long as I'm not putting weight on it and stuff."

The rod is visible in the post-surgery photos shared by Weidman.

Weidman previously said that he was told by doctors that he would be "good to go" with resuming training in six to 12 months. After suffering a nearly identical injury against Weidman in 2013, Anderson Silva returned to action 13 months later.