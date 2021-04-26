At UFC 261 this past Saturday, Chris Weidman suffered one of the most traumatic injuries in UFC history when his leg snapped while throwing a kick in his fight with Uriah Hall. At the conclusion of the event, the UFC confirmed that Weidman had been admitted to the hospital and would undergo surgery on Sunday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, Weidman's wife Marivi posted an update on Instagram, stating that "everything went well."

"Well that was horrible," Marivi wrote. "Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It's been a long day, but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids.

"My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It's been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it's in a hospital room far from home."

There has been an outpouring of support for Weidman, who is known as one of the most well-liked fighters in the UFC, including from former two-time Weidman foe Anderson Silva. Silva suffered the same type of freak injury as Weidman in 2013, snapping his leg while throwing a leg kick. In a cruel twist of irony, Silva's broken leg came in his rematch with Weidman at UFC 168.