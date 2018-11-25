Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 fight results, live updates, highlights, card, odds, live stream

Nearly 15 years after their rivalry helped define UFC's transition into the global MMA power it is today, former champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will square off for a third time (9 p.m. ET, Fite TV).

With the bad blood of old very much still present, the pair of UFC Hall of Famers will compete under Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy MMA banner in the main event of a pay-per-view card at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Liddell, 48, returns to fighting following an eight-year retirement and owns a 2-0 advantage over Ortiz in their rivalry including both wins knockout. The 43-year-old Ortiz, meanwhile, has been much more active in recent years including a 2017 victory over Chael Sonnen in Bellator.

While Ortiz promises this final shot at revenge against his heated rival will be the last bout of his legendary career, Liddell is hoping a victory sends him into an extended comeback despite the fact that he was forced into retirement by UFC officials in 2010 after three straight knockout losses and five defeats in his final six bouts.

