Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz trilogy showdown set for Thanksgiving weekend under Golden Boy

Golden Boy Promotions, headed up by boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya, will be entering the mixed martial arts world. And as expected, MMA legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will be at the forefront of Golden Boy's foray into the cage.

On Wednesday, De La Hoya announced that Liddell and Ortiz will meet in a trilogy showdown on Nov. 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The bout will air live on pay-per-view, though no cost to order has been finalized at this time. One aspect of this De La Hoya wants everyone to be aware of, though, is the fact that his venture into MMA is aiming to help fighters earn the pay they feel they're entitled to.

"I'm becoming a promoter in MMA for the same reason I became a promoter in boxing," De La Hoya told ESPN. "I'm sick and tired of these fighters coming up to me and saying they get paid crap.

"I can't get into the specifics of these deals, but I'll tell you that [Liddell and Ortiz] will be making a hell of a lot more money than they have with anybody else. They'll participate in revenue from PPV, gate and everything else that comes in. This will be the most lucrative fight of their careers."

While this is a trilogy fight between the UFC legends, this is by no means a rubber match, as Ortiz will be seeking his first victory over Liddell. At UFC 47 in April 2004, the first meeting between the light heavyweights, Liddell finished Ortiz in the second round via knockout. They met again in December 2006 at UFC 66, with Liddell successfully defending his light heavyweight championship with a third-round TKO win. The second battle earned Fight of the Night honors for the event.

Both men will be coming out of respective retirements for this event, though Liddell has experienced a much longer layoff than Ortiz. Liddell hasn't entered the cage for competition since June 2010, when he was knocked out by Rich Franklin at UFC 115, suffering his third consecutive loss at that point. Ortiz, meanwhile, last competed for the Bellator MMA promotion in January 2017. He defeated another MMA legend in Chael Sonnen via submission in the first round in a bout that was labeled his retirement match.

That retirement did not last long, as he'll aim to earn the elusive win over Liddell this November.