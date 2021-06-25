yajaira-cunningham-iveth-del-carmen.jpg
Combate Global

Combate Global makes its debut on CBS Sports Network on Friday night with an event anchored by a 120-pound clash between Yajaira Cunningham and Iveth del Carmen. The action goes down from Univision Studios in Miami.

Cunningham is coming off a decision loss in her Combate Global debut, coming up short against Ana Palacios. She'll look to get back in the win column against del Carmen. Friday is del Carmen's debut with the promotion after she got her career off to a good start with a decision win in her pro debut in March.

The card will be the lone event on CBS Sports Network before moving to Paramount Plus in July.

Read on for everything you need to know before the action goes down from Miami.

Combate Global viewing information

Date: June 25 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET
Location: Univision Studios -- Miami, Florida
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Combate Global card

FighterFighterWeightclass

Iveth Del Carmen

Yajaira Cunningham

Women's 120-pound catchweight

Bryan McDowell

Marcos Lloreda

Welterweight

Mikey Reyes

Pablo Caballero

Flyweight

Sara Cova 
Diana Mendoza
Women's Strawweight
Andy Perez
Kaleio Romero
Featherweight
Ulysses Molina
Lazaro Dayron
Bantamweight
Cesar Hernandez-Arauz
Carlos Apodaca
Bantamweight