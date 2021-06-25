Combate Global makes its debut on CBS Sports Network on Friday night with an event anchored by a 120-pound clash between Yajaira Cunningham and Iveth del Carmen. The action goes down from Univision Studios in Miami.

Cunningham is coming off a decision loss in her Combate Global debut, coming up short against Ana Palacios. She'll look to get back in the win column against del Carmen. Friday is del Carmen's debut with the promotion after she got her career off to a good start with a decision win in her pro debut in March.

The card will be the lone event on CBS Sports Network before moving to Paramount Plus in July.

Read on for everything you need to know before the action goes down from Miami.

Combate Global viewing information

Date: June 25 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Univision Studios -- Miami, Florida

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Combate Global card