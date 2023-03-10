Combate Global plays host to Mexico vs. USA in the promotion's first main event of 2023. Grappling specialists Alejandro Gavidia and Justin Vazquez headline Saturday's card with respected broadcaster Jimmy Smith joining the commentary team.

Gavidia (4-2) is a four-time national champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and a brown belt in the discipline. Despite his penchant for grappling, Gavidia scored a first-round technical knockout in August. Standing across the Combate Global cage is Vazquez (9-2) in search of his fifth consecutive win. Vasquez mixes Karate, wrestling, kickboxing and submission grappling into his game. Watch the match on Paramount+.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Saturday's co-main event features Spain's Irene Cabello Rivera vs. France's Jade Jorand. Rivera enters the fight with renewed focus. She recently relocated to Guadalajara, Mexico to train with Francisco Grasso, the BJJ coach and uncle of newly crowned UFC women's flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso. Jorand rides into the bout off consecutive victories and is in search of the first winning streak of her young MMA career.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Alejandro Gavidia vs. Justin Vazquez, 152-pound catchweight

Irene Cabello Rivera vs. Jade Jorand, 110-pound catchweight

Gaston Manzur vs. Chris Ocon, flyweight



Mauricio Cubillo vs. Alex Gonzalez, bantamweight

Ramon Vizcarra vs. Ismael Zamora, bantamweight*

*Denotes featured bout.

Combate Global info