Potential vs. experience headlines Combate Global on July 8. Angel Alvarez (5-0) meets Enrique Gonzalez (12-4) in Miami, Florida for Friday's main event in the lightweight division.

Alvarez and Gonzalez both ride waves of momentum heading into their meeting. Alvarez won three fights last year and kicked off 2022 with a second-round TKO under the Combate Global banner. Gonzalez won four Combate Global fights in 2021, including three opponents in a one-night tournament. Gonzalez snapped Cristian Perez's undefeated streak and defeated UFC veteran Jim Alers in the finals of the eight-man series.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Angel Alvarez vs. Enrique Gonazlez, lightweight



Alitzel Mariscal vs. Shannon Goughary, strawweight

Alfrego Ruelas vs. Simone Serra, lightweight

Katherine Perez vs. Chisoula Koukouvetakis, atomweight

Carlos Puente Jr. vs. Roger Blanque, bantamweight



Combate Global info