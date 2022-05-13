Axel Osuna and Max Gonzalez have something to prove at the upcoming Combate Global card. Osuna vs. Gonzalez headlines the latest offering from Combate Global as both fighters are determined to get back to their winning ways.

Osuna (3-1) and Gonzalez (3-1) each had their perfect records stained by "Contender Series" veteran Junior Cortez. It is a pivotal moment in both fighters' young careers. One will bounce back strong and erase lingering doubts. The other will be forced to swallow a shaky professional record and career-first consecutive losses.

Combate Global also highlights more experienced competition on the main card. Jean Marc Howell (13-7) goes toe-to-toe with Leonardo Morales (10-6). Shortly before, Samuel Alvarez (6-5) goes to war with Jordan Beltran (12-7).

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Axel Osuna vs. Max Gonzalez, bantamweight

Stephanie Page vs. Caroline Gallardo, women's strawweight



Gabriel Morales vs. Patrick Lehane, featherweight

Samuel Alvarez vs. Jordan Beltran, lightweight



Alejandra Orozco vs. Naomi Tatroglu, women's strawweight

Combate Global info