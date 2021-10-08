Combate Global returns on Friday night with a card set to be headlined by a bout between a pair of welterweights riding three-fight winning streaks. Ivan Castillo meets Marcos Lloreda in the main event of the card, which goes down from Miami and streams live on Paramount+.

After a tough 1-5 run that lasted all of 2018 and 2019, Castillo got his career going in the right direction beginning in 2020. That run has included two wins in the Combate cage. Lloreda went through a similar rough stretch, losing four consecutive bouts from 2015 to 2017. He has since gone 7-2, including winning his Combate debut in his most recent fight.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Read on for everything you need to know before the action goes down from Miami.

Combate Global viewing information

Date: Oct. 8 | Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Univision Studios -- Miami

Stream: Paramount+

Combate Global fight card