Cristian Perez looks to build on his case as one of Combate Global's premier athletes against fight-game veteran Gilber Ordonez Huila. The lightweight fighters clash in Miami, Florida on Friday night.

Perez (10-1) has emerged as a standout fighter for Combate Global, making his professional debut with the promotion in 2019 and stopping 70 percent of his opponents over the last three years. Ordonez Huila (10-5) refuses to be a stepping stone for Perez's continued evolution. An MMA fighter with nine years of experience, Ordonez Huila makes his Combate Global debut on a career-worst three-fight losing skid. Watch the match on Paramount+.

Eddie Perez Bruno and Ovidio Bojorquez are fighting for the first winning streaks of their professional careers in Friday's co-main event. The two young fighters overcame early career turbulence and pieced together consecutive wins in MMA. Whoever leaves the Combate Global cage victorious can celebrate three consecutive victories. The loser may need to re-evaluate their progress in the sport.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Friday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Gilber Ordonez Huila vs. Cristian Perez, lightweight

Eddie Perez Bruno vs. Ovidio Bojorquez, welterweight



Richie Palomino vs. Alejandro Velasco, lightweight



Natalie Schlesinger vs. Jharely Reyes, women's atomweight



Dee Begley vs. Maritza Sanchez, women's flyweight*





*Denotes postlim.

Combate Global info