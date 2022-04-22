Lightweight Cristian Perez looks to build off a very successful 2021 against Sebastian Santana Guedes at Combate Global. Perez vs. Guedes headlines a five-fight live main card on Friday night.

Mexico's Perez (8-1) was deemed Combate's Fighter of the Year in 2021. Lofty expectations rest on his shoulders as he does battle with Spain's Guedes (8-4-1). Their fight is a story of two fighters on different ends of the momentum scale. Perez looks to piece together another win streak, entering Friday's fight with consecutive wins over Patrick Lehane and Alfrego Ruelas. Guedes, on the other hand, suffered consecutive losses to Lehane and Samuel Blasco in his previous two outings.

Combate Global also welcomes a number of undefeated prospects, including Daniela Aidee Hernandez Cepeda (2-0) vs. Diana Mendoza (2-0) in the co-main event.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Cristian Perez vs. Sebastian Santana Guedes, lightweights

Daniela Hernandez vs. Diana Mendoza, atomweights

Gerardo Graniel vs. Chris Ocon, flyweights

George Gracie vs. Ismael Zamora, bantamweights

Alfrego Ruelas vs. Rodolfo Reseck, lightweights

Combate Global info