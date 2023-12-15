There is plenty of money to made in Combate Global this weekend. Copa Combate takes place over two nights in Miami with a $100,000 prize at stake for the winner of the featherweight tournament.

Four featherweight tournament fights will take place on Friday night, as well as an alternate fight. The winners of Friday's bouts will move onto Saturday's semifinals and finals to crown a winner and award the large prize. Marlon Gonzalez was originally scheduled in a regular slot but swapped with original tournament alternate Mauricio Eguiluz after missing weight.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card



Leonardo Morales vs. Nicolas Barna, featherweights

Tommy Garcia vs. Manuel Exposito, featherweights

Alexander Schenk vs. Mauricio Eguiluz, featherweights

Pablo Burgos vs. Ramiro Jimenez, featherweights



Shaheen Santana vs. Marlon Gonzalez, featherweights*

*Tournament alternates

Combate Global info