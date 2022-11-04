Two undefeated women will collide in the main event of Combate Global on Friday night on Paramount+. Daniela Hernandez and Andrea Meneses put their perfect records at stake in the pursuit of glory.

Hernandez (3-0) and Meneses (4-0) have been nearly flawless thus far in their young MMA careers. Hernandez has spent most of her career inside Combate's La Jaula cage and continues her journey with the company on Friday night. Spain's Meneses made a strong impression on Combate matchmakers after going two for two with the company in 2022. Watch the match on Paramount+.

Two of Combate's most promising lightweight occupy the co-main event slot. Jose Ferreira (9-0) is on an absolute tear since making his professional debut in 2017, finishing six of his fights. Ferreira will secure his milestone 10th consecutive victory if he can overcome Genier Penagos (7-2). Penagos' finishing power carries late and he has managed to end fights in the first, second and third rounds.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Friday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Daniela Hernandez vs. Andrea Meneses, women's atomweight



Jose Ferreira vs. Genier Penagos, lightweight

Tino Gilaranz vs. Jordan Beltran, 150-pound catchweight

Pierre Daguzan vs. Hector Ferral Perez, 140-pound catchweight

Jimmie Pace Jr. vs. Al Gonzales, 170-pound catchweight



