The world bantamweight championship is on the line at Combate Global on Friday night as David Martinez vs. Axel Osuna holds the marquee spot in the latest fight card presented by the mixed martial arts organization.

Bantamweight champion Martinez (8-1) has spent most of his career stunning fans and opponents under the Combate banner. Martinez has finished seven of his eight professional victories and is riding a four-fight winning streak. Osuna (5-1) is a versatile finisher with three submissions and two knockouts to date, and a win over Martinez will earn him the bantamweight crown and a three-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, women's strawweight fighters Diana Sanchez and Damari Olivares make their professional MMA debuts. Olivares represents Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain, and has experience as a kickboxer. Sanchez is fighting out of Bellingham, Washington.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Friday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

David Martinez vs. Axel Osuna, bantamweight championship

Damaris Olivares vs. Diana Sanchez, women's strawweight

Gillian Noll vs. Aitana Alvarez, women's flyweight

Marcos Lloreda vs. Ricardo Centeno, welterweight

Yadier DelValle vs. Miguel Lugo, featherweight



Combate Global info