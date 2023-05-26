A world championship tilt headlines Combate Global's return to Miami on Sunday. Reigning bantamweight champion David Martinez defends his crown against the vastly more experienced Jose Zarauz.

Matinez (9-1) makes the second defense of his bantamweight title against Zarauz (23-9-1), a fighter with more than three times as many professional bouts under his belt. What Martinez lacks in experience he makes up for in momentum. The champ enters the cage off six consecutive wins with five via stoppage.

Sunday's co-main event welcomes women's flyweights Maritza Sanchez and Fernanda Marrufo. In her last Combate appearance, Sanchez crushed Ireland's Dee Begley with a body punch for a Round 1 TKO win. Marrufo is similarly coming off a big first-round stoppage, exhibiting her Muay Thai background with a vicious flurry in December.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

David Martinez vs. Jose Zarauz, bantamweight championship

Maritza Sanchez vs. Fernanda Marrufo, women's flyweights

Tony Cortez vs. Jose Ferrari, featherweights



Javier Reyes vs. Jordan Beltran, featherweights

Caroline Gallardo vs. Sara Cove, women's strawweights

Combate Global info