David Solorzano puts his undefeated record on the line against the slick submission threats of Axel Osuna. Combate Global returns with another Friday night fight card from Miami.

Solorzano (5-0) is a perfect 3-0 in the Combate cage and snapped the five-fight winning streak of Hector Ferral in his promotional debut. Solorzano will have his defense tested against Osuna (4-1). The Mexican is a dedicated finisher with submission wins in his first three fights. Osuna has since diversified his killer instinct by notching his first knockout victory earlier this year.

Veteran fighter Mauricio Cubillo takes on 2021 COPA Combate semifinalist Leo Muniz in the co-main event. Cubillo looks to bounce back from a loss earlier this year; meanwhile, Muniz searches for back-to-back wins.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

David Solorzano vs. Axel Osuna, bantamweight



Mauricio Cubillo vs. Leo Muniz, bantamweight



Mason Iacobellis vs. Carlos Reyes, 130-pounds



Gerardo Graniel vs. Santiago Monreal, flyweight



Mariah Castro vs. Lupe Mateo, 110-pounds*



*Denotes postlim bout

Combate Global info