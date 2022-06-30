Undefeated featherweight Ramiro Jimenez meets his most experienced foe to date in the main event of Combate Global on July 1. Devante Sewell will lean on three times as many fights to snuff out the streaking Jimenez.

Jiminez (5-0) has made light work of opponents on the road to Combate Global's main event in Miami, Florida. His four stoppage victories have all come in the first round, including a 1:07 TKO win over Michael Rodriguez last year. Sewell (9-7) is by far the most experienced opponent that Jimenez has met. The Bellator veteran has submission victories on his resume. History suggests that is his shortest route to a victory.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Devante Sewell vs. Ramiro Jimenez, featherweight



Melissa Amaya vs. Naomi Tataroglu, 120-pounds



Andrew Whitney vs. Carlos Briseno, 140-pounds

Mauricio Rios vs. Luis Sifuentes, featherweight

Joe Murphy vs. Joey Ruquet, bantamweight



Combate Global info