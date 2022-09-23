Combate Global: Reina o Nada is headlined by two women early in their mixed martial arts journeys. Mariel Celimen vs. Lucero Acosta headlines a special Saturday night offering by the fight promotion.

Celimen has an image to repair following an egregious disqualification loss in her second pro fight. The Combate Global lifer has only been defeated by herself, drawing a disqualification after landing two headbutts on Jazmin Navarrete last September. She defeated Tyler Schaefer by rear-naked choke in her subsequent fight. Acosta has struggled with consistency inside the cage, alternating wins and losses since making her pro debut in 2019.

Ovidio Bojorquez gives up a huge experience edge in the co-main event. Bojorquez (2-1) must overcome 12-fight veteran Matthew Colquhoun on Saturday night. Both fighters make their Combate Global debuts this week. Expect a finish between two fights who rarely go the distance.

Review Saturday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Mariel Celimen vs. Lucero Acosta, women's flyweight

Matthew Colquhoun vs. Ovidio Bojorquez, 175-pound catchweight

Jose Estrada vs. Javier Reyes, featherweight

Giulia Chinello vs. Jade Jorand, 113-pound catchweight

Edwin Sarria vs. Pablo Cabellero, bantamweight



Combate Global info