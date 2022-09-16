Your choice of knockout or submission is on the menu at Combate Global on Friday night. Edir Terry and Miguel Gonzalez are at odds in a main event that should produce a stoppage.

Terry (8-4) has scored finishes via punches, leg kicks and rear-naked choke over the course of his career. A third-round stoppage of Carlos Puente Jr. in Combate last year suggests that finishing instinct carries late. Standing across from him is Gonzalez (5-1). His potent combination of punching power and chokes has secured him four first-round finishes. Chris Boasso barely faired better when he fought Gonzalez last year, submitting to a guillotine choke at the 1:04 mark of Round 2.

Friday's co-main event features one of Combate's more intriguing prospects in undefeated Jose Ferreira (8-0,1 NC). Ferreira, 24, secured a slick first-round anaconda choke in his last fight. He fights Combate lifer Patrick Lehane (5-1). The Irishman notched a knockout victory in his last outing and hopes to stitch together another winning streak by defeating Ferreira.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Edir Terry vs. Miguel Gonzalez, bantamweight

Jose Ferreira vs. Patrick Lehane, 150-pound catchweight



Jose Diaz vs. Fernando Calvo, welterweight

Felipe Diaz vs. Alan Cantu, bantamweight

Claudia Zamora vs. Elizabeth Phillips, women's bantamweight*



*Denotes postlim bout

Combate Global info