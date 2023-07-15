Fighters representing Mexico and the U.S. will go head-to-head for Combate Global: "El Showdown." Justin Vasquez and Roberto Romero Herandez representing U.S. and Mexico, respectively, will headline Sunday's card in Miami.

Vasquez (10-2) is one of the best fighters under the Combate Global banner. He wields a diverse skill set and is coming off the biggest highlight-reel stoppage of his career, a Round 1 knockout of Alejandro Gavidia via knee. Standing opposite him is powerful striker Hernandez (6-2-1). Each fighter stakes their five-fight winning streak on Sunday night.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.



The co-main event pits Mexico City's Ismael Zamora against Arizona's undefeated Adam Ortiz in a bantamweight tilt. A stoppage is certainly expected between two fighters with a 91% finishing rate across their 11 combined fights.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Justin Vasquez vs. Roberto Romero Hernandez, featherweights

Ismael Zamora vs. Adam Ortiz, bantamweights



Naomie Young vs. Dulce Vazquez, 120-pound catchweight

Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc vs. Elizabeth Avila, 110-pound catchweight

Rick Zelada vs. Miguel Gonzalez, bantamweights



Combate Global info