Welterweights take center stage when Combate Global returns on Saturday night. Aggressive strikers Georgie Medina vs. Ovidio Bojorquez are atop the marquee in Miami.

Bojorquez produced a pair of highlight-reel finishes in his first two Combate Global fights. Medina went 9-0 as an amateur before making his professional debut with Combate Global last April. The striking-minded fighters are expected to deliver a fun scrap for those in attendance and watching at home.

We drop all the way down to the women's atomweight division for Saturday's co-main event. The Mexico vs. U.S. matchup pits undefeated fighter Daniela Hernandez (4-0) against an opponent with twice her professional experience, Kayla Hracho (4-4). Hernandez has spent her entire professional career winning fights in the Combate Global cage.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Georgie Medina vs. Ovidio Bojorquez, welterweight



Kayla Hracho vs. Daniela Hernandez, women's atomweight



Gerardo Graniel vs. Kyle Estrada, flyweight



Alfrego Ruelas vs. Samuel Alvarez, lightweight



Kristina Pettigrew vs. Claudia Zamora, women's bantamweight

*Ruby Mesu vs. Claudia Villalobos, women's bantamweight



*Denotes postlim

Combate Global info