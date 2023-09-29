Combate Global is dedicating Saturday to its future stars. Henry Beltran vs. Anthony Jagel headlines a five-fight card designed to highlight young prospects looking to make their marks in mixed martial arts.

Beltran is a two-time amateur MMA champion coming off a head-kick knockout in his professional debut. His takedown defense must hold up if he plans to deliver an exciting stoppage against standout collegiate wrestler Jagel.

The women's bantamweights take center stage for Saturday's co-main event. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Nikol Aguirre scored a first-round TKO in her last outing. Chile's Valentina Palma Meyer is a striker with a 9-1 amateur kickboxing record in the time preceding her MMA career.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card



Henry Beltran vs. Anthony Jagel, flyweights

Nikol Aguirre vs. Valentina Palma Meyer, women's bantamweights

Cruz Garcia vs. Jose Ignacio Gomez, lightweights

Pablo Ramos vs. Royce Butler, flyweights

Alfredo Garcia vs. Chris Quiroz, bantamweights



Combate Global info