Ismael Zamora has a scary striker on his hands in a special Halloween edition of Combate Global. Anas Azizoun vs. Zamora headlines the "Horror in La Jaula" special on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Zamora (5-1) is a solid prospect with the ability to finish the fight anywhere. All five of his professional wins have come inside two rounds. That includes knockouts, with one from a crucifix position, and an armbar on his record. Zamora would do well to lean on his grappling skills against Azizoun. The experienced kickboxer is 1-0 as a mixed martial artist but boasts a lofty 19-1-1 record as a kickboxer.

The co-main event for Combate's Halloween special features Spain's Fabia Sentes vs. Las Vegas resident Enzo Perez. Sentes had a rocky start to his professional career but appears to have found his groove as he looks to achieve his first three-fight winning streak on Sunday night. Perez attempts to bounce back from a narrow split decision loss to Luis Fernando Chavez in his Combate debut.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Friday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Ismael Zamora vs. Anas Azizoun, bantamweight



Fabia Sintes vs. Enzo Perez, bantamweight



Landry Ward vs. Gianluca Rocca, lightweight



Roger Blanque vs. Carlos Mascorro, flyweight



Melissa Amaya vs. Alitzel Mariscal, women's flyweight*



*Denotes postlim

Combate Global info