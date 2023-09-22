"Jimbo Slice" is looking for his next victim. Jimmie Pace Jr. returns to the Combate Global cage on Saturday in pursuit of a bump to his perfect record. Meeting him in Miami is Christopher Ewert, another fighter who has yet to taste defeat.

Pace Jr. (3-0) and Ewert (3-0) collide in a welterweight main event. Pace Jr. makes his third start of 2023 and is coming off a 16-second TKO win against Boris Garcia in July, nearly setting the record for quickest Combate knockout. Pace Jr. has never seen the second round and neither has his opponent. Ewert is an equally fast starter with first-round finishes in all of his professional fights. Last time out, Ewert sent Luis Avila crashing into the canvas just 25 seconds after the bell rang.

The co-main event welcomes women's flyweights Blanca Medina and Allesandra Pajuelo. Both fighters are on the bounce back. Medina represents Seville, Spain. Pajuelo is waving the flag for Lima, Peru.



Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card



Jimmie Pace Jr. vs. Christopher Ewert, welterweights

Blanca Medina vs. Alessandra Pajuelo, flyweights

Enrique Pacheco vs. Ryan Ocasio, flyweights

Carlos Calderon vs. Alejandro Gavidia, featherweights

Sara Vieitez vs. Fernanda Orellana, women's strawweights



Combate Global info