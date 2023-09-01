Jose Ferreira looks to build on his impressive undefeated record against "The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America" runner-up Leonardo Morales on Saturday night. The two headline the latest offering from Combate Global in Miami.

Ferreira (11-0) is one of the best fighters on the promotion's roster. A dual grappling and striking threat, Ferreira has a solid 72% stoppage rate. Ferreira is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career after knocking out "TUF: Latin America" season three winner Martin Bravo. Morales (12-7) is a UFC alum who lost the inaugural "TUF: Latin America" finale against a young Yair Rodriguez.

Veronica Vargas (2-0) makes her debut with the promotion against Fernanda Larios. Vargas is young in her professional mixed martial arts career but appears to have potential after going a combined 9-0 between MMA and Muay Thai contests, including amateur bouts. Larios (2-3) had a terrible start to her career but has found her footing with consecutive first-round KO wins.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card



Jose Ferreira vs. Leonardo Morales, featherweights



Fernanda Larios vs. Veronica Vargas, women's strawweights



Alfrego Ruelas vs. David Aguilar, featherweights



Michel Martinez vs. Kade Kottenbrook, lightweights

*Mikey Reyes vs. Carlos Reyes, flyweights



*Denotes postlim

Combate Global info