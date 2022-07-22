Friday's Combate Global card is headlined by a showdown of experienced featherweights. The main event of the card, which takes place in Miami, sees promotional veteran Jordan Beltran facing off with the well-traveled Jose Mariscal. The pair will throw down over three 5-minute rounds.

The fight with Mariscal (11-6) will be the sixth time Beltran (12-8) has stepped into a Combate cage. In his previous five fights in the promotion, Beltran has gone 2-3, though his two wins have been impressive stoppages, with one 75-second TKO and one third-round kimura victory on his resume.

This will be Mariscal's Combate debut, though he has fought for a number of notable promotions, including Cage Warriors, CFFC and LFA.

Combate Global card

Jose Mariscal vs. Jordan Beltran, featherweights

Katie Saull vs. Gloria Bravo, women's atomweights

Gabriel Morales vs. Alexander Sanchez, lightweights

Abanoub Fares vs. Erik Mendez, bantamweights

Martin Davila vs. Michael Reyes, flyweights

Combate Global info