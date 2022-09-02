Two of Combate Global's most promising featherweights fight on Friday night. Combate Global returns with a Miami card headlined by Justin Vazquez vs. Jair Perez.

Vazquez (8-2) has pieced together a tidy three-fight winning streak with two stoppages. A diverse fighter, Vazquez has finishes via decision, knockout and submission on his pro record. Perez (7-2) one-ups his opponent with an active four-fight winning streak. The endurance-based fighter has little trouble going the distance and can pull out submissions from his bag of tricks.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Flyweights fight in Friday's co-main event. Martin Davila (7-3) is on the verge of a winning streak and a successful outing against Michael Reyes (7-5) will get him there. Reyes kicked off his career with a rough 3-4 stretch but has since turned things around. A subsequent 4-1 suggests there is still life in Reyes' MMA career.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Justin Vazquez vs. Jair Perez, featherweight

Martin Davila vs. Michael Reyes, flyweight



Bryan McDowell vs. Victor Valenzuela, welterweight



Geralbert Castllo vs. Richie Palomino, lightweight



Carlos Mascorro vs. Max Gonzalez, bantamweight*



*Denotes postlim bout

Combate Global info