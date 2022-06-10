Leo Rodriguez suddenly finds himself preparing for the main event of Combate Global against 10-year veteran Marcus Edwards. Rodriguez woke up on Wednesday to learn that he would headline a Combate Global fight card just three days later on June 10.

Rodriguez (13-2-1) is a 12-year veteran of professional MMA. He is a potent finisher who has defeated his last three opponents in two rounds or less despite three-year gaps between each fight. Edwards (13-6) is no stranger to ending fights, winning nearly 85% of his fights by knockout or submission. Edwards has fought tough competition including UFC veteran Pat Healy, Efrain Escudero and a professional debut where he took Justin Gaethje to a decision.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Leo Rodriguez vs. Marcus Edwards, welterweight



Alfredo Lopez vs. Martin Justiz, featherweight

Gillian Noll vs. Jennifer Trioreau, women's flyweight

Alex Gonzalez vs. Fabia Sintes, bantamweight

Fernando Calvo vs. Victor Valenzuela, welterweight



Combate Global info