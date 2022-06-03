Featherweights Leonardo Morales and Marlon Gonzales are set to face off on Friday night in the main event of Combate Global. It's a clash between two talented fighters who will be looking to get back in the win column for the first time in years.

Morales (10-6) may be a familiar name to some, having battled his way to the finals of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America." He fought twice in the UFC before returning to the regional scene and going on a 5-1 run through April 2019, which led to an opportunity to step in the Combate Global cage. Morales has been unable to find the victory in Combate, losing two fights by decision.

Gonzales (15-5-2) has not fought since December 2019, when he lost a decision against Horacio Gutiérrez at Combate 52. The fight with Morales gives Gonzales not only the opportunity to get back in the win column for the first time in more than three years, but also to pick up the biggest win of his career.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Marlon Gonzales vs. Leonardo Morales, featherweight

Yajaira Cunningham vs. Gloria Bravo, atomweight

David Zelner vs. Ramon Vizcarra, featherweight

Carlos Cordoba vs. Moses Diaz, featherweight

David Ruiz vs. Gabriel Mazzetti, lightweight

Jose Matuz vs. Chris Alvidrez, lightweight

Combate Global info