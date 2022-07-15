Marcos Bonilla and Ruben Lozano headline Combate Global on Friday, July 15. The two competitors top bill a five-fight main card in Miami.

Bonilla returns to Combate returns for his fourth fight under the promotion's banner. "El Madator" is coming off a first-round rear-naked choke win in May and is searching for his second consecutive win of the year. Lozano had the opposite start to the year, losing via first-round submission. "El Diamante" is on the bounce back against Bonilla.

Plus, women's atomweights collide in the co-main event when Bo Hyun Park takes on Ana Palacios.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Marcos Bonilla vs. Ruben Lozano, 150-pound catchweight

Bo Hyun Park vs. Ana Palacios, women's attomweight

Jean Marc Howell vs. Carlos Guerrera, featherweight

Maira Mazar vs. Flore Hani, women's flyweight

Antonio Noda vs. Georgia Medina, welterweight



Combate Global info