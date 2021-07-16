The first man to win the Copa Combate returns to the Combate Global cage on Friday night when Levy Saul Marroquin battles Carlos Calvo Calvo in the main event. The action will stream on Paramount+ live from Miami.

Marroquin (14-3) won the one-night, eight-man tournament in 2017. That tournament victory kicked off an impressive 6-1 stretch for Marroquin, with all but one of those fights coming in the Combate cage. Marroquin is currently riding a two-fight win streak.

Calvo (7-1) is making his Combate debut. He is coming off the first defeat of his career after winning his first seven professional bouts. That defeat came in November 2019, leaving Calvo with a lot of potential ring rust to shake off against an accomplished member of the Combate roster.

Read on for everything you need to know before the action goes down from Miami.

Combate Global viewing information

Date: July 16 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Univision Studios -- Miami

Stream: Paramount+

Combate Global fight card