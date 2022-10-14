Moses Diaz has an enormous challenge in front of him at Combate Global on Friday night. Diaz takes on Juan Porto as the two headline the latest Combate card in a rare 150-pound catchweight fight.

Undefeated prospect Diaz (4-0) faces his biggest test to date against hardened veteran in Porto. Diaz has passed every test to date with flying colors. He has notched four knockouts in less than six minutes, including a six-second KO of Carlos Cordoba Fonseca in his Combate debut in June. Porto (11-3) is a well-rounded veteran with a seven-year experience edge over his opponent. Equipped with the abilities to finish opponents via KO, submission or on the judges' scorecards, Porto makes his Combate debut on a 9-1 run.

The co-main event features welterweights Daniel Sanchez and Gerardo Bazaldua. Sanchez is looking for consistency and a bounce back having alternated wins and losses in his last four fights. Bazaldua wants to piece together the first consecutive victories of his young career at the expense of Sanchez.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Friday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Moses Diaz vs. Juan Porto, 150-pound catchweight



Daniel Sanchez vs. Gerardo Bazaldua, welterweight

Kayla Hracho vs. Katie Perez, women's atomweight

Gabriel Morales vs. Scottie Stockman, welterweight

Javier Valdebenito vs. Henry Beltran, flyweight

Combate Global info