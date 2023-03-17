Combate Global is back with two of their most promising featherweights in the marquee. Ivan Tena and Pablo Burgos clash in Miami on Saturday night.

Tena (4-1) is among Combate Global's most promising young stars. He already has a Fight of the Year contender and a 10 seconds knockout on his resume. Bruno (4-1) has been perfect in mixed martial arts following a rocky start. He seeks a fifth straight victory against Tena in his Combate Global debut. Watch the match on Paramount+.

Saturday's co-main event features the sophomore professional fight of Jimmie "Jimbo Slice" Pace Jr. against the more experienced Jose Matuz (2-2). Pace Jr. scored a TKO victory in his pro debut in November; meanwhile, Matuz is a former pro-American football player looking to get back on track.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Pablo Burgos vs. Ivan Tena, featherweight



Jose Matuz vs. Jimmie Pace Jr., welterweight

Aitana Alvarez vs. Valentina Escobar, 120-pound catchweight

Eduardo Anaya vs. Maximiliano Gonzalez, bantamweight

Enrique Pacheco vs. Michael Reyes, flyweight



Combate Global info