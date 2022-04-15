Combate Global is back with another thrilling card featuring five scheduled bouts on Friday night with another Mexico vs. USA-themed main event. Jair Perez has been a fixture for Combate Global since making his professional debut in La Jaula back in 2018 and the 24-year-old Mexican fighter is now 6-2 in his career. He'll take on Landry Ward (5-0) in a featherweight bout that will headline the event. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Other fights on the Combate Global Card on April 15 will include Aitana Alvarez vs. Maritza Sanchez, Michael Reyes vs. Rodrigo Garcia, Andrea Meneses vs. Stephanie Irurzo and Ivan Tena vs. Geraldo Almonte. It's the third Combate Global event of 2022 and it's sure to be an action-packed night once again. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Date: Friday, April 15

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Top Combate Global picks for April 15 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Ivan Tena to win his featherweight bout against Geraldo Almonte. Tena just celebrated his 23rd birthday on April 1 and he's off to a perfect 3-0 start in his mixed martial arts career with all three of those victories coming via first-round stoppage.

Tena knocked out Dominic Tim via ground and pound in his professional debut, knocked out Ricardo Canales in just 10 seconds in his next fight and then scored a rear-naked choke win over Timothy Cuamba in his Combate Global debut last October. Meanwhile, Almonte is coming off a loss via heel hook in his Combate Global debut just under a year ago and is now just 3-3 in his career.

"Tena is one of my favorite prospects in Combate and this is the perfect step up in competition for him. Almonte is tough and this won't be an easy fight, but I see Tena passing the test," Gombas told SportsLine.

April 15 Combate Global fight card