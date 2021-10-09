Univision Studios in Miami has welcomed some of the hottest MMA action around, and on Friday, Combate Global will return with another stellar six-fight card. The main Combate Global fight card is headlined by Ivan Castillo vs. Marcos Lloreda in a welterweight bout. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+. Castillo is a 31-year-old Mexican fighter with a 20-12 career record, while Lloreda is a Miami-based fighter with a 10-6 record. Both fighters are coming off wins in Combate Global just a few months ago.

That thriller will be the last fight of a main Combate fight card that also includes Pámela Bóveda Aguirre vs. Kaytlin Neill and Heriberto Tovar vs. Trey Waters. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET

Date: Friday, Oct. 8

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Before tuning into Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, Gombas has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Waters to beat Tovar. Waters is a lengthy, 6-foot-5 welterweight who fights out of Jacksonville, and the 26-year-old has gotten his career off to a stellar start.

Waters made his professional debut in March of last year and submitted Ramon Butts. He went on to earn a decision win over Sean Hotusing the following April. In June, he submitted Sedric Johnson to extend his winning streak to 3-0.

Tovar is making his return to MMA after a four-year hiatus spurned on by a pair of losses that took his record to 6-5. Tovar likes to stand and strike, but he's been knocked out twice and also submitted twice in his career. Gombas is expecting Waters to take Tovar to the ground and look for another submission win to continue his rise in the welterweight division.

MAIN CARD

Ivan Castillo (20-12) vs. Marcos Lloreda (10-6)

Pamela Boveda Aguirre (5-3) vs. Kaytlin Neill (4-4)

Heriberto Tovar (6-5) vs. Trey Waters (3-0)

PRELIMINARY CARD