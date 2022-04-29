The 2022 Combate Global schedule has already produced thrilling mixed martial arts leading up to another five-fight card on Friday. Battle-tested Mexican veteran Ivan Castillo will take on Chilean submission expert Claudio Quintana in the main event. Castillo has a staggering 35 fights of professional experience and this will be his first fight in 2022 after winning four times in four tries last year. Quintana is on a five-fight winning streak but is taking his first fight since 2020. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Also on the main Combate Global fight card will be Hugo Flores vs. Richie Palomino in another lightweight bout. Flores (9-4) is coming off a loss to Patrick Lehane in November, while Palomino (5-2) has won his last four fights in a row and will be making his Combate Global debut. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Date: Friday, April 29

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Trevor Wells to defeat Cristian Barraza in a 130-pound catchweight bout. Wells was supposed to fight Martin Davila on March 24, but the bout was canceled. However, he does have a fight under his belt already this year, beating Kendrick Latchman by split decision on a B2 Fighting Series card in February.

Barraza is coming off a loss to Frans Mlambo in December and has lost three of his last five fights. Barraza is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but when he can't get a fight to the mat, he tends to struggle. He's lost three of the four fights in his career that have gone to decision.

"Trevor Wells is still young but has proven he can compete at a high level. Cristian Barraza is a Jiu-Jitsu brown belt and I expect him to try to get this fight to the mat. I believe Wells is too well-rounded for Barraza and will win if he can keep it on the feet," Gombas told SportsLine.

