Marcus Edwards was originally supposed to fight Marcos Lloreda in the main event of Friday's Combate Global card, but Lloreda was forced to back out after failing COVID-19 protocols, and Leonardo Rodriguez decided to step in on short notice. Both fighters have experience but not only will Rodriguez be fighting on just a few days notice, he's also jumping up from 155 pounds to 170 pounds. It's a tall talk but Rodriguez is 13-2-1 in his career and is on a three-fight winning streak while Edwards is coming off a loss and is now 13-6 in his career. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

There are a total of five bouts on this week's Combate Global fight card and the co-main event will feature Jennifer Trioreau (0-3) vs Gillian Noll (1-2) in a flyweight bout. Also on the main card will be a fight at 145 lbs between Mexico's Alfredo Lopez (5-2) and Martin Justiz (1-1). The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for June 10 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Edwards to get the win in the main event over Rodriguez. The short notice is a tall task to begin with but Rodriguez coming up a weight class to take this fight only adds to the difficulty against a dangerous fighter who has captured nine of his 13 career victories by first-round stoppage.

"Marcus Edwards is a finisher who can finish a fight on the feet or on the mat. Leonardo Rodriguez is stepping up on extremely short notice and I believe he is up against a daunting task. It's his first time competing at 170 pounds in a long time," Gombas told SportsLine. "I liked Edwards in his initial matchup and I like him in this one, too."

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

June 10 Combate Global fight card

Marcus Edwards (170.6 lbs) vs Leonardo Rodriguez (168.2 lbs)

Jennifer Trioreau (125.2 lbs) vs Gillian Noll (124.4 lbs)

Alfredo Lopez (144.6 lbs) vs Martin Justiz (145.6 lbs)

Alex Gonzalez (135.6 lbs) vs Fabia Sintes (135.2 lbs)