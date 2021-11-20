After staging a tournament in its lightweight division last week, Combate Global will return to its traditional format on Friday with five exciting fights across several weight classes. Headlining the show will be Gerardo Graniel vs. Ernesto Ibarra, a pair of Mexican prospects with impressive records as professionals. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Graniel is 7-2 and is coming off a win over Roger Blanque at a Combate Global event in September, while Ibarra is 5-1 and lost a unanimous decision to Alan Cantu Garcia in May 29. Also on the main Combate Global card will be Montserrat Rendon vs. Kristina Pettigrew and Chris Boasso vs. Miguel Gonzalez. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Date: Friday, Nov. 19

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Combate Global picks for Nov. 19 fight card in Miami

Before tuning into Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, Gombas has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Gonzalez to get the win in a featherweight bout against Boasso. Both fighters are 27 years old, and Boasso is 3-1 in his career while Gonzalez is 4-1.

They both also have three knockout victories, but Gonzalez looks like the more well-rounded fighter. He also has a submission victory on his resume and one of his knockouts came via ground-and-pound, so he could have the wrestling advantage over Boasso.

Cardio could be an issue for both fighters since Boasso lost the only fight he's ever taken into the third round, while all five of Gonzalez's fights have been finishes in the first or second round. Ultimately, Gombas sees the wrestling edge as the key and he likes Gonzalez to put Boasso in an unfamiliar position to get the victory.

Nov. 19 Combate Global fight card

MAIN CARD

Gerardo Graniel (7-2) vs. Ernesto Ibarra (5-1)

Montserrat Rendon (1-0) vs. Kristina Pettigrew (1-1)

Chris Boasso (3-1) vs. Miguel Gonzalez (4-1)

PRELIMINARY CARD