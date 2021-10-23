Combate Global has announced another stellar six-fight card for Friday, headlined by Zedekiah Montanez vs. Roberto Romero Hernandez. Montanez is an unbeaten featherweight, but he hasn't fought in nearly two years, while Hernandez is coming off a first-round knockout of Carlos Tenorio at a Combate Global event last month. It'll be an action-packed Combate Global card and you can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The main Combate Global fight card will also feature Cristian Barraza fighting for the third time in the last four months as he takes on Diego Silva in a 125-pound bout. Then, Melissa Amaya and Gisselle Garcia Villanueva will make their professional debuts in a women's flyweight matchup. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch Combate and much more.

Date: Friday, Oct. 22

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, Gombas has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Diego Silva to knock out Cristian Barraza. Silva hails from Mexico City and is 3-2 in his young career, while Barraza comes in on a two-fight losing streak.

Barraza lost a decision to Jesus Santos Aguilar in July, came back to Combate Global in September, and was submitted in the first round by Alejandro Gonzales. This will be his third fight in the last four months and he could have a hard time getting the fight to the ground, where he's most comfortable.

"Diego Silva enters this fight having won three of his last four. He takes on submission specialist Cristian Barraza on Friday," Gombas told SportsLine. "Barazza has won six pro fights, and five of those have come by submission. I believe Silva has the defensive grappling to keep this one on the feet and finish his opponent."

Oct. 22 Combate Global fight card

MAIN CARD

Zedekiah Montanez (4-0) vs. Roberto Romero Hernandez (4-2)

Cristian Barraza (6-3) vs. Diego Silva (3-2)

Melissa Amaya (0-0) vs. Gisselle Garcia Villanueva (0-0)

PRELIMINARY CARD