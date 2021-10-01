Combate Global is putting on another thrilling event in Miami on Friday and you can stream all the action on Paramount+. The six-fight Combate Global card will be headlined by Leonardo Morales against John Sweeney in a bantamweight battle. Morales is a former semifinalist in The Ultimate Fighter 3: Latin America and a two-fight UFC veteran who made his Combate Global debut earlier this year. Sweeney is a 26-year-old South Carolinian who has won his last two fights by first-round knockout.

That thriller will be the last fight of a main Combate fight card that also includes Ivan Tena vs. Timothy Cuamba and Jair Perez vs. Shaheen Santana. Tena and Cuamba are both 22-year-old unbeaten prospects, while Perez and Santana are seven-fight veterans. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

Date: Friday, Oct. 1

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for Oct. 1 fight card in Miami

Before tuning into Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, Gombas has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is backing Perez to pick up the win against Santana in the main event. Perez is coming off a win over Gabe Barletta at a Combate Global event in July, while Santana is making his Combate Global debut.

Santana is coming off a loss to Natan Levy in Dana White's Contender Series in November. Levy won via submission to deal Santana (6-1) the first loss of his career. The 30-year-old American won his first six fights in a row with five wins coming via submission, but Gombas sees Perez's grappling trumping Santana's submission holds.

The longer the fight goes, the more it would seem to favor Perez as well. The 23-year-old Mexican has gone the distance four times already in his career, winning three of those decisions. Perez should still be in fighting shape coming off a victory in July, whereas Santana is coming off a 10-month layoff.

Oct. 1 Combate Global fight card

MAIN CARD

Leonardo Morales (10-5) vs. John Sweeney (8-3)

Jair Perez (5-2) vs. Shaheen Santana (6-1)

Ivan Tena (2-0) vs. Timothy Cuamba (3-0)

PRELIMINARY CARD