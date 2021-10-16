An exciting mix of established veterans and up-and-coming prospects will be showcased on another Combate Global fight card on Friday. The company has announced six bouts for its Oct. 15 show at Univision Studios in Miami, headlined by Dumar Roa vs. Landry Ward in a featherweight battle. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Another intriguing contest on the main card will pit Luis Gomez and his black belt in Judo against Michael Garcia in a lightweight bout. Gomez fought in Dana White's Contender Series and knocked out current UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff. He'll look to use his Judo background to impose his will. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Date: Friday, Oct. 15

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for Oct. 15 fight card in Miami

Before tuning into Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, Gombas has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Ward to knock out Roa in the main event. Ward is 4-0 as a professional and also went 2-0 as an amateur, so he'll arrive at Friday's main event having never experienced defeat, whereas Roa (16-10) has lost three of his last four fights.

Ward is also the more well-rested fighter, having made his debut for Combate Global on July 16, when he won a split-decision over Alfredo Ruelas Ramos. Roa lost a decision in Combate Global to Ivan Castillo on July 2 and then was submitted in the first round by Cristian Perez while headlining a Combate Global show on Sept. 10.

This will be Roa's third fight in just over four months and while his toughness is commendable, it's reasonable to wonder how much more punishment he'll be able to take. At 24, Ward is looking to continue his ascension in the featherweight division, and Gombas thinks Roa looks like another stepping stone for "The Lone Star Kid."

Oct. 15 Combate Global fight card

MAIN CARD

Dumar Roa (16-10) vs. Landry Ward (4-0)

Luis Gomez (8-5) vs. Michael Garcia (4-2)

Diana Mendoza (1-0) vs. Stephanie Irurzo (0-2-1)

PRELIMINARY CARD