Leonardo Morales was a finalist on Season One of "The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America" and he has two fights of UFC experience, so it was a huge win when Combate Global signed him to an exclusive multi-fight deal in Jan. 2020. On Friday, he'll headline the June 3 Combate Global card in a featherweight bout against Marlon Gonzales. Morales is a Nicaraguan fighter with a 10-6 career record while Gonzalez is a Peruvian fighter with a 15-5-2 record. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

It's a five-fight card on Friday and the televised portion of the night's activities will also feature a women's atomweight bout between Gloria Bravo and Yajaira Cunningham as well as a featherweight bout between Ramon Vizcarra and David Zelner. The women's matchup will be an exciting standup affair between two willing strikers, while the men's bout should be another strong stylistic matchup as both are well-versed submission artists. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, June 3

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for June 3 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Morales to get the win in the main event over Gonzales. Quality of opposition is always important in mixed martial arts and Morales' journey to the TUF: Latin American finals and then his couple of fights in the UFC give him a pretty obvious advantage in that area.

And while he's lost his first two fights inside La Jaula, Gombas warns that sleeping on Morales wouldn't be wise. He's had five wins by TKO in his career and two wins by submission so he's comfortable in finishing fights in a variety of ways.

"Leonardo Morales is a UFC veteran who should not be judged by his recent losses. Morales brings it in every fight, and I expect him to re-enter the win column," Gombas told SportsLine. "Marlon Gonzales is competent everywhere, but I think Morales will have a bit more firepower in this main event."

June 3 Combate Global fight card