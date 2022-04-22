Cristian Perez was the 2021 Fighter of the Year in Combate Global after taking six fights for the promotion and winning five of them. After suffering his first defeat to Enrique Gonzalez in the USA vs. Mexico tournament finals in November, he'll be out for revenge when he takes on Spanish standout Santana Guedes on Friday night. The two lightweights will headline another exciting five-bout Combate Global fight card and try to capture momentum heading into another season. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Perez is 8-1 in his MMA career, while Guedes is 8-4-1 and both fighters are Combate Global veterans. Also on the Combate fight card will be a flyweight bout between Gerardo Graniel (7-3) and Chris Ocon (5-2), who previously fought on Dana White's Contender Series and has experience against UFC fighters. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Date: Friday, April 22

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Daniela Hernandez to win her atomweight bout against Diana Mendoza. Hernandez will have a slight size advantage to cut off Mendoza's overhand right, which she used to defeat Stephanie Irurzo in her last fight.

If she can do that, she should have a decided advantage as a wrestler. Hernandez has a submission win as a professional over Karen Manzo and you can expect her to trade strikes long enough to set up a takedown, where she can control the fight.

"Daniela Hernandez and Diana Mendoza are both 2-0 and both have a lot of promise in the Combate promotion. I think this fight is going to be close and the winner will move on to a big fight. I think it's going to be Hernandez, as she is the more advanced grappler," Gombas told SportsLine.

