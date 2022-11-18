The Combate Global schedule will continue on Friday on Paramount+ with five fights from La Jaula in Miami. Cristian "Puas" Perez (10-1) will headline the Combate Global fight card as he takes on Gilber Ordonez (10-5) in a lightweight bout. Perez is a homegrown talent for the promotion who has two victories already this year, including a knockout win over Samuel Alvarez in August. However, Ordonez is a scrappy veteran who has five wins by knockout in his career. You can stream the action live on Paramount+, which you can try for 50% off your first year with promo code ALLYEAR.

The co-main event is a women's flyweight matchup featuring Maritza Sanchez (3-1), who will take on Dee Begley (3-1). Both fighters are seeking their fourth consecutive win, with Sanchez winning her three previous matches for Combate Global, while Begley has won both her fights with the promotion. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, November 18

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for Nov. 18 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine MMA insider Kyle Marley. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members, including hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000.

For Friday's card, Marley is picking Alejandro Velasco to pick up the victory in a lightweight bout against Richie Palomino. "Bam Bam" Velasco has lost four of his last five bouts, but he has finishing ability, having won five times by submission or KO/TKO on his way to racking up an 8-5 record. Meanwhile, Palomino is 5-4 in his career and has fought and lost twice already this year.

"I will go with Velasco by wrestling-heavy decision. He had some wrestling success against the UFC's Daniel Rodriguez before he was finished, and I could see him holding onto top control to win the rounds," Marley told SportsLine.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

November 18 Combate Global fight card

