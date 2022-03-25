Combate Global is back. With a new scoring system that allows the fans, fighters and trainers to see judge's scoring after every round, one of the most exciting fight promotions in the world should only get more entertaining. The new season begins with a seven-fight, Mexico vs. USA-themed Combate Global fight card. Headlining will be Daniel Sanchez (3-1) vs. Angel Alvarez (4-0) in a lightweight bout. This should be a hard-hitting fight and you can stream the action live on Paramount+.

This season, Combate Global will transition to an open scoring system, which will allow the audience, fighters and their respective corners to know how the three judges are scoring the fight after each round. Other fights on the main card include Melissa Amaya (2-0) vs. Yessica Ortega (1-1) and Ruben Lozano (9-5) vs. Jimmy Sandlin (4-4). The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ now has two levels of membership so you can watch Combate and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start. Paramount+ will even give you a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Thursday, March 24

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for March 24 fight card

Before tuning into Thursday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Thursday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Lozano to defeat Sandlin in a 158-pound catchweight fight. "El Diamante" fights out of Monterrey, Mexico and has shown impressive power throughout his career, with seven of his nine victories coming by KO/TKO.

Meanwhile, Sandlin most recently fought as a boxer earlier this month, losing a unanimous decision to Mirady Lubanzadio. Sandlin also lost his last two appearances in Combate Global prior to that, losing by an armbar from Samuel Alvarez in the first round of the Nov. 12 Combate Global card and dropping a split-decision to Carlos Arana on the Aug. 1 card.

Sandlin hasn't been knocked out in his career, so Lozano will have to avoid chasing the knockout. However, he appears to be the more well-rounded fighter. With Sandlin only knocking out one opponent so far, Lozano should be emboldened to more forward and take control of the fight on Thursday.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to watch Combate Global. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Combate Global, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.

March 24 Combate Global fight card