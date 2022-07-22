The Combate Global season will continue on Friday on Paramount+ with five fights from La Jaula in Miami. The main event will feature top Combate Global prospect Ismael Zamora against fellow Mexican fighter Carlos Mascorro in a bantamweight bout. Zamora is 3-1 in his career with one win by KO/TKO and two submission wins, while Mascorro (4-3) is a 26-year-old who will make his Combate Global debut after winning three of his last four fights. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The co-main event will feature Gloria Bravo (6-5) against Katie Saull (4-5) in a women's atomweight matchup. The third fight on the main Combate Global card will feature Jordan Beltran (12-8) against Jose Mariscal (11-6) in a featherweight battle between two seasoned veterans. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas is picking Gloria Bravo to earn the win over Katie Saull in a women's atomweight bout.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Gloria Bravo to earn the win over Katie Saull in a women's atomweight bout. Bravo won the 2021 "Heart of a Fighter" award in Combate Global after winning two fights in just two weeks' time last September in Combate Global. She's won three of her last four fights entering this bout and Gombas likes her to ride a slight edge on the mat to victory.

"Katie Saull and Gloria Bravo should have some great grappling exchanges. Both women are coming off recent armbar-submission victories and will look to establish their dominance on the ground," Gombas told SportsLine. "I like Bravo to get it done and keep her winning streak going." Stream the card on Paramount+ now.

