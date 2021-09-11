Combate Global is back with another exciting seven-fight card in Miami on Friday that begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Undefeated Mexican fighter Cristian Perez has been one of the brightest young stars in Combate Global, fighting every one of his professional bouts with the promotion and producing four submission victories. Now, he'll take on veteran fighter Dumar Roa in a 150-pound catchweight bout that will headline the September 10 Combate Global fight card.

Roa is 15-9 in his career, and the 30-year-old Colombian is an aggressive finisher, with 10 of his 15 wins coming by knockout or submission. In another exciting fight on the Combate Global card, Jazmin Navarrete takes on Mariel Celimen in a battle of women's flyweight prospects. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

Date: Friday, Sept. 10

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for Sept. 10 fight card in Miami

Before you tune in to Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Ian Parker. A former fighter who's been in the industry for more than 15 years, Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

For the Combate Global fight card on Sept. 10, Parker is backing Patrick Lehane in a 150-pound catchweight fight against Isaac Ruelas. Lehane made his professional debut in the Combate Global European tournament last month and won both of his fights to take down a four-man tournament.

The Irishman won his first-round matchup against Sebastian Santana Guedes and then knocked out Maxime Giacalone in the final to take the crown. Both fights were one-round bouts, so Lehane's cardio could be tested in a three-round battle.

Ruelas is a Mexican fighter who will move up from his typical 145-pound fight weight, which should give Lehane the decided strength advantage as someone who fights at 155 pounds. Lehane is the more precise striker of the two, which could make all the difference.

Watch Combate Global in Miami

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to watch Combate Global.

Combate Global fight card

Cristian Perez vs. Demar Roa

Patrick Lehane vs. Isaac Ruelas

Jazmin Navarrete vs. Mariel Celimen

Fabricio Franco vs. Miguel Villegas

Cristian Barraza vs. Alex Gonzalez

Alana McLaughlin vs. Celine Provost

Carlos Tenorio vs. Roberto Romero Hernandez