Combate Global is the premier Hispanic MMA sports franchise and on Friday it will take center stage at 11 p.m. ET in Miami on Paramount+. The seven-fight Combate Global fight card is headlined by Terry Bartholomew vs. Ricky Bandejas in a bantamweight bout between American fighters that will serve as the main event. This is the Combate debut for Bandejas, who has been fighting in the Bellator promotion recently.

Bartholomew has a 7-4 career record, with Bandejas coming in at 13-5. There are six other bouts scheduled on the main card, with Mexico's Daniel Sanchez vs. USA's Eric Alequin marking one of the other intriguing fights as they meet in a welterweight clash. The Combate Global fight card begins at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

Date: Friday, Aug. 6

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for Bartholomew vs. Bandejas

Before you tune in to Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Ian Parker. He is banking on the fact that quality of past competition will provide a big edge to Bandejas in the main event.

Bandejas' last seven fights have come in Bellator, and though he dropped his last two, he still should translate well to the Combate stage. Prior to his two-fight losing streak, Bandejas had won two straight in Bellator -- knocking off Frans Miambo with a left hook in Round 2 of a 2020 fight. He used a right hook to end a 2019 fight against Ahmet Kayretli in the first round.

Bartholomew has dropped two straight in CFFC via unanimous decision and Parker sees this fight belonging to the more experienced Bandejas.

"Bandejas has fought the much higher level of competition over his career and will be able to control the narrative of this fight wherever it ends up," Parker told SportsLine.

Watch Combate Global in Miami

Combate Global fight card

Terry Bartholomew vs. Ricky Bandejas

Daniel Sanchez vs. Eric Alequin

Chantel Coates vs. Lucero Acosta

Jose Avalos vs. Carlos Rivera

Wascar Cruz vs. Claudio Ledesma

Brahyan Zurcher vs. Tyler Hinton

Jasmine Montoya vs. Carolynn Cordoba