Combate Global will air on Paramount+ on Friday, and the mixed martial arts promotion has put together an intriguing six-fight card. The main Combate Global fight card will be headlined by Levy Marroquin vs. Carlos Calvo Calvo in a catchweight bout at 150 pounds. Marroquin is 14-3 in his career and has won six of his last seven fights entering Saturday's matchup, while Calvo is 7-1 and coming off his first loss via a late knockout against Antonio Barajas.

Another fight on the Combate Global card for July 16 will be Alfredo Ruelas vs. Landry Ward. Both fighters have won their first two fights and will try to cement their status as legitimate fight prospects with a victory on a televised broadcast. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Combate Global in New York

Date: Friday, July 16

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for Marroquin vs. Calvo

Before you tune in to Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Ian Parker. He knows Marroquin is a Mexican fighter who has a wealth of experience fighting in Combate Estrellas, Combate Americas and Combate Extremo. He has proven cardio, having gone the distance in four of his last five fights and winning three of those.

With Calvo coming off the first loss of his career, Parker likes Marroquin to use his experience and ability on the mat to earn the victory. Parker is picking Marroquin to win over the 23-year-old Costa Rican and expects the disparity in wrestling skill to play a major role.

"Riding a two-fight win streak, Levy Marroquin will look to make it three in a row against Carlos Calvo Calvo. Marroquin will be the better grappler, so look for him to close the distance and put Calvo on the floor as soon as possible," Parker told SportsLine. "If Marroquin can control the pace and keep Calvo on the ground, the fight is his to win."

Watch Combate Global in New York

Combate Global fight card

Levy "El Negro" Marroquin vs. Carlos "El Changuito" Calvo Calvo

Alfredo "Tarzan" Ruelas vs. Landry Ward

Daniela "Tiny Mexa" Hernandez vs. Eli Avila

Jair "El Lupe" Perez vs. Gabe Barletta

Carlos "El Rey" Puente, Jr. vs. Pierre "The French Hawaiian" Daguzan

Ricardo Ramirez vs. Oscar Herrera