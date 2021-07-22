After an impressive showing last week at Univision Studios, Combate Global will return to Miami at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday for another show on Paramount+. The six-fight Combate Global fight card is headlined by Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Christian Barraza in the main event. Aguilar is a Mexican fighter, while Barraza is a Chilean fighter and the top two bouts on the card will both feature Mexico vs. Chile matchups.

Aguilar is 6-1 in his career entering Friday's bout, while Barraza is also 6-1, and both fighters are submission specialists. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Ana Palacios (5-1-1) will take on Gloria Bravo (5-4) in another Mexico vs. Chile battle. There are four other fights in the Aguilar vs. Barraza prelims, with at least one Mexican fighter featuring in five of the six bouts. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch Combate and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can stream on any device and never miss a moment of your favorite sport. Paramount+ will even give you a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

Date: Friday, July 23

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for Aguilar vs. Barraza

Before you tune in to Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Ian Parker. He is banking on the fact that recent experience and quality of competition will provide a big edge to Aguilar in this battle between a pair of submission specialists.

Both fighters are on impressive winning streaks entering Friday's bout, with Aguilar winning his last six fights in a row and Barraza winning his last five. Aguilar's last three fights have been finished with guillotine chokes, while Barraza has used a combination of armbars and rear-naked chokes to earn first-round submissions in his last four fights. However, Aguilar appears to be the better striker and Parker thinks that could be one of the main differences and it's why he's picking the 25-year-old Mexican.

"Aguilar has been fighting very tough competition and staying active. I believe Aguilar's striking will cause problems for Barraza and eventually lead to Aguilar bringing the fight to the floor where he should have the advantage," Parker told SportsLine.

Watch Combate Global in Miami

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to watch Combate Global. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Combate Global, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.

Combate Global fight card

Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Christian "Scorpio" Barraza

Ana "La Guererra" Palacios vs. Gloria "Gloriosa" Bravo

Hugo "Hooligan" Flores vs. Alexander "Rolo" Torres

Hector Ferral Perez vs. David "The Silent Killer" Solorzano

Omoyele "Killswitch" Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Bazaldua

Chris Ocon vs. Trevor Wells